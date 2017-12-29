It's been colder than usual in Saskatchewan recently, with most of the province feeling the effects of extreme cold warnings.

However, in the next seven days there are some minus single-digit temperatures in the forecast, starting around Wednesday.

"Our models show, for January, is that we see for a lot of central and northern Saskatchewan being warmer than normal," said David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada.

Cold temperatures have forced people to plug in the block heaters of vehicles so they're able to start the next morning. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

The extreme lows currently blanketing most of the province come after one of the warmest starts to a December on record.

The entire province was under an extreme cold warning at one point, although it has since warmed up in the southwestern portion of Saskatchewan

"We've seen some brutal temperatures," Phillips said.

"If we're going to end the year on a cold note, today could very well be — across the province — maybe the coldest moment of the entire winter."

Phillips said it may get colder again before finally warming up. He said the highs could hover around –30 C on Saturday.

In the northern part of the province, it has felt as cold as –52 with the wind chill in Collins Bay, Phillips noted.

"That would freeze flesh in about two or four minutes."

Phillips said there is a literal bright side — all of the sunshine.

"There's no snow. There's no storms to stop you. The visibility's wide open. In fact, you're going to see seven days of nothing but sunshine."

The province's hot spot as of Friday morning was Estevan near the airport, where it was –22 C.