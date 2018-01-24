Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's political story is nearing completion today, as he attends a final cabinet meeting and hands in his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

'It has been an incredible honour and privilege to be elected five times by the people of my hometown of Swift Current and to serve as their voice in the legislature for over 18 years.' - Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

Wall is the MLA for Swift Current but will step aside at the end of the month.

"It has been an incredible honour and privilege to be elected five times by the people of my hometown of Swift Current and to serve as their voice in the legislature for over 18 years," Wall said in a Saskatchewan Party news release.

The end of an era

Brad Wall has long been the face of the Saskatchewan Party, a modern political movement in Saskatchewan born in the late 1990s as a coalition of Liberals and Conservatives. It was Wall who finally led the new party to power in 2007.

"It will be a little sad but, at the same time, I'm feeling pretty good about what we have accomplished together and about the future of our province," Wall said of Wednesday's final cabinet meeting.

"There is a sign over the cabinet room door that says, 'Did you leave things better than you found them?' It's a reminder to all of us of what we should be trying to achieve in public life."

The Saskatchewan Party chooses a new leader this weekend. The winner will be sworn in as Saskatchewan's next premier a few days later.