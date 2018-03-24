Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in support of Florida school shooting survivors in the U.S. and Canada on Saturday including one man from Saskatchewan who took part in a march in California.

Demonstrations for March for Our Lives were held in more than 800 cities in the name of gun reform after the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Regina's David Froh, who was in San Francisco, Calif., for the weekend, said he wanted to take part in the "historic and optimistic" movement for change.

Froh said the march was held in front of city hall in San Francisco. (David Froh)

He said there were thousands of people of all ages, most notably young people and students.

"It's affecting every single one of them," he said. "If you can't feel safe in your school, that affects you directly. These young people have said politics and norms have gotten in the way and we're going to change it. And it's incredibly inspiring."

U.S. President Donald Trump was in Florida for the weekend but did not weigh in on Twitter about the protests.

Froh said he was most moved by the number of youth participants. (David Froh)

Froh said he expects the rallies to get the attention of politicians eventually.

"All these teenagers are going to grow up and vote and they'll make them listen or they'll just replace them," he said.

Calling the United States Canada's closest neighbour and best friend, Froh urged other Canadians to weigh in.

"I think we're blessed in Canada but you never want to take anything for granted," said Froh. "Even in a small way, it's important to lend your voice to things you care about and I think that Canada serves as a really useful model for the United States of a common sense approach to owning guns."

Demonstrations for March for Our Lives were held in more than 800 cities on Saturday. (David Froh)

At least eight rallies were held in Canadian cities, from Victoria to St. John's.