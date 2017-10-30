If trick-or-treaters dare venture through the malevolent maze in the Scary Teddy Yard, their bravery will be rewarded with a full-sized candy bar.

Samantha Wilson gets into Halloween in a big way and decorating her yard and turning heads has become a yearly tradition for her.

Her home in north Regina on Carter crescent — trust us, it stands out — is now part of a website which compiles the spookiest homes and haunts in Saskatchewan.

Psst! They're giving out full-sized chocolate bars this year! Spread the word. (Submitted by Samantha Wilson)

Wilson loves Halloween, though she's not necessarily a fan of all the scary things that are a part of the tradition.

"The crazy thing is I'm scared of the dark. I have not watched a scary movie. I started reading the book IT a hundred years and can not finish it." said Wilson.

Even if she doesn't like to be the victim, she does love to dole out the scares.

"I love scaring people," said Wilson. "That's what Halloween's supposed to be: a little bit creepy, a little bit scary, you know?"

After her first son was born, she felt the need to decorate the home and build little make shift decorations. Growing up, her costumes were all homemade and that same love has gone into her haunted home decorations.

"Now I have three sons, now it's like, huge! I don't know why I like it so much. I've just always loved Halloween," said Wilson.

Wilson hopes lots of people come out this year. She says most of the fun of Halloween is seeing the costumes a, of course, scaring people. (Submitted by Samantha Wilson)

Looking back at her own time trick-or-treating with her homemade costumes and the fun she had with her friends, the memories have made an impression.

"I always remember Halloween. I don't always remember Christmas but I remember Halloweens," said Wilson.

The namesake of the haunt, a Teddy Bear, will be part of the yard again this year. Wilson says they were going for an insane asylum vibe this time, complete with live actors and automated ghouls.

Last year, Wilson said they had 75 people come to their home, but this year she's hoping more are able to make it.

"It's not fun if people don't come," said Wilson.

"A lot of them, once they've walked through they'll go across the street and watch the next group of people walk through so they can laugh. It's all about fun."