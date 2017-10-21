A long-running fundraising effort done in memory of "Iron Will" Rattray is coming to end after the weekend. If all goes as planned, $300,000 will have been raised for Saskatoon's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

William Rattray was born in 2012 with adverse health issues making it hard for him to breath and feed. However, after numerous surgeries he was on his way to regaining his health, according to his family.

Will Rattray (CBC)

Then he died of unexpected heart failure in August 2013.

"When you have a sick child, your whole world revolves around them," said Desiree Rattray, the boy's mother.

"All of a sudden, he's gone," she continued, her voice wavering with emotion as she recalled needing to do something with her energy and feelings when her son died.

"When you lose a child, you're afraid that people are going to forget them."

A day for Will

The fourth and final "Iron Will Family Day" will get underway Saturday, which will offer a carnival type atmosphere, including face painting, crafts, an obstacle course, a teddy bear clinic and live entertainers.

Through such events, as well as through other efforts like selling branded clothing, Rattray was able to raise a remarkable amount of money and build a legacy for her son. The Iron Will campaign is slated to reach its $300,000 goal after Saturday's event, she said.

"We've worked our friends to the bone," she said, noting that now everyone that has been involved in the fundraising needs to take a second to sit back and look at their efforts with pride.

A room for Will

The large sum raised gives Will's family the naming rights to the ear, nose and throat exam room at the children's hospital being built in Saskatoon.

Saturday's event will be held at the Regina South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for the price of $25 per child. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume.