As Ophelia roared through Ireland on Monday, one Regina journalist said the weather is a different story a day after.

Kevin O'Connor, who works for CBC Saskatchewan, said no one would ever know the remnants of a hurricane hit the country if they saw it as it was Tuesday, other than some debris.

"It's sunny, it's about 15 degrees, all the kids have the day off school so it's almost like a summer holiday here," O'Connor said, who spoke to CBC Radio's The Morning Edition from an area near the city of Waterford.

'As soon as we got to Waterford — it just started to get real' - Kevin O'Connor

As O'Connor made the trip to Waterford from Dublin on Monday, he said the weather was sunny during the trip but got gradually worse as he neared Waterford.

"As soon as we got to Waterford — it just started to get real. The wind picked up," he recalled, describing 130 kilometre winds which eventually gusted throughout the area.

"We stopped at a gas station and a sign came crashing down on this car right beside us — it's about five feet away from me, some big heavy thing with nails, so at that point I said 'uh oh, this is really happening.'"

O'Connor described the wind as unsettling and elicited mixed reaction from the country's residents.

"Some people were scared, but some were just kinda shrugging it off."

The inclement weather grounded flights, caused power outages, cancelled classes and three people died.