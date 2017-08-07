A 43-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after what was initially a fight evolved into a weapons offence.

On Sunday evening police were called to the 1200 block of McTavish Street for a fight in progress. Once there they could tell that the fight had turned into a weapons offence that left the man seriously injured.

Police are currently investigating the weapons offence, but have not released what kind of weapon was used and have no further details at this time.

The Regina Police Service is asking for assistance with their investigation. Anyone with information relating to the offence are asked to call the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.