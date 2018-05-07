Inquest into death of Saskatoon man in police custody begins Monday

The Office of the Chief Coroner is beginning an inquest into the death of a Saskatoon man who was found unresponsive while under arrest two years ago.

Michael Ryan was 38 when he was arrested by the Saskatoon Police Service on Feb. 26, 2016.

Police said he was picked up after calls that a man was wandering into traffic.

Ryan was charged with breach of court conditions and outstanding warrants.

He was found unresponsive in his cell later that day and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryan's step-brother, Terry Grady, told CBC shortly after that Ryan had been wanting to overcome a drug addiction and likely overdosed. Grady said he is concerned that his death happened while he was in custody.

"My question is ... if somebody is out in public and clearly on substances, would it not make ethical, moral sense — and common sense — to make sure that person is cleared by a medical physician, or at minimum a nurse, before you book them and throw them in a cold cell?" he said. "Why is anybody dying in police custody?"

Saskatoon coroner Robert Kennedy will preside over the inquest which is scheduled for May 7-11 at the Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon, starting at 10 a.m. CST.

By law, the Chief Coroner must hold an inquest into the death of anyone who dies while in custody of law enforcement, unless the coroner determines that their death was due to natural causes and was not preventable.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish all the details surrounding the person's death, including when and where that person died, the medical cause and manner of death.

The coroner's jury can then make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.