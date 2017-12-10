The dates have been set for a coroner's inquest into the death of 21-year-old Breanna Kannick, who died while in custody in Regina.

Deputy Minister of corrections and policing Dale McFee indicated an inquest will take place in March 2018.

Kannick died after going into medical distress at the White Birch Female Remand Unit on the morning on Aug. 20, 2015.

She was in custody following an arrest for failing to appear in court on drug possession charges. Kannick was set to appear in court for a bail hearing the morning she died.

Kannick's mother, Sherri Chartrand, who lives in Manitoba, believes her daughter died from drug withdrawal.

She previously told CBC News she received calls from Kannick while in custody, saying she was sick.

Her family has since pressed for answers. In October, Chartrand launched a lawsuit against the province and 11 people working at the facility over her daughter's death.

More nurses, doctor

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice conducted an internal review following Kannick's death.

As a result, the province said more nurses are working at the facility and a doctor has been hired on contract to visit regularly.