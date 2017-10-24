A Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate is in critical condition at a Saskatoon hospital after two inmates assaulted him on Monday morning.

The inmate was taken out of the jail in medical distress around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"In terms of a threat, no I wouldn't say there is a threat," said Drew Wilby, spokesperson for the ministry of justice, alluding to the potential of further danger to inmates.

"At the same time, it is an unpredictable environment and things can happen."

After reviewing surveillance footage, Saskatoon police charged two men in connection with the incident.

The Saskatoon Correctional Centre. (CBC)

The assault victim's name was not released.

"I don't want a bunch of families, right now, concerned. Then they're running to Saskatoon Correctional to see if their friend or family member is okay," said Wilby.

First appearances for both men were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the incident. Additionally, the ministry will conduct an internal investigation.