A crash between a pickup truck and a semi-trailer closed a section of Highway 16 between Lloydminster and North Battleford for several hours on Monday morning.

RCMP are reporting injuries, although no details were immediately available.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 16, also known as the Yellowhead, were closed in the predawn hours and detoured at Waseca, which is about 40 kilometres east of Lloydminster.

RCMP told CBC at around 9:30 a.m. CST that the closed lanes had been reopened.