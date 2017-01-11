More than two dozen water, wastewater and public transit projects in Saskatchewan are receiving a federal injection of cash.

The federal government announced Wednesday that it is funding 28 projects to the tune of $19 million. The province will contribute $9 million to the pot, while rural municipalities will chip in $10 million.

The money will be used for new and upgraded wastewater lagoons in nine rural municipalities and new transit buses for Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

The investments are part of an agreement between the province and the federal government, and are an addition to the $56.8 million in federal funding for 10 water projects and 12 transit projects announced in September.

Overall, Saskatchewan is set to receive $89.3 million for clean water and sewage projects and $29 million for public transit.