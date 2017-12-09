One Indigenous chef from Regina is reinventing the gingerbread wheel for the holiday season — literally.

Dickie Yuzicapi has been busy handcrafting gingerbread cookies shaped like ​Métis cartwheels, buffalo and traditionally dressed Indigenous men and women for the holiday season.

"You can go to the grocery store and buy a giant cookie with nasty icing — that's what I say because it doesn't taste all that well — but I take the time to make real gingerbread," said Yuzicapi, chef and owner of the Sioux Chef Catering company.

Yuzicapi has been baking the cookies for 17 years. (Submitted by Dickie Yazicapi)

Decorated in chocolate and made-from-scratch icing, the Regina-based chef has already sold over 1,000 cookies this holiday season.

"They're not only eye pleasing, but they're taste pleasing as well," he said.

He's been selling the Indigenous-themed gingerbread cookies for nearly two decades, and said they're most popular at office parties.

Delivery dates are scheduled this month for Regina and Moose Jaw. Orders can be placed until Dec.15 through the Sioux Chef Catering page.