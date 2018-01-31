In the depths of prairie winters, long before there were roads or cars and, in fact, even before Saskatchewan was a province, there was curling.

The province celebrated its official day of curling on Wednesday, and Indian Head Curling Club took the opportunity to jump on board, celebrating its 130th birthday at the same time.

The club's president, Christiane Catellier says she grew up in rural Manitoba, in a town with one grain elevator, a seed cleaning plant and, of course, a curling rink.

"When you grow up with that, it just stays with you. You grow in appreciation and passion for the sport," she told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition guest host Peter Mills.

Levi Thompson donated this cup in 1915 for curling play, with Indian Head curlers competing against other towns along the CPR mainline in the Levi Thompson Challenge Cup. The cup disappeared for a time, but was eventually found, polished and put back up for competition, and now makes up part of the display of the Indian Head Curling Club's history. (Submitted photo)

Indian Head curlers first used to play on the creek.

In 1888, its first makeshift covered rink was built for skating and curling, at a cost of about $2,500.

A few decades later, Indian Head decided to build a new rink, selling shares at $50 apiece, which would see it slide into using its cool new sheets in 1927.

The old history remains part of the landscape of Indian Head itself. Recently, a development unearthed rocks from the original club's rink, which Catellier said the club is looking to bring in and display.

Other items they have on display for the birthday celebration include historic club photos and artifacts. Of course, curling also featured in the event, with a skills competition on offer.

Another display shows an early type of rock used for curling, with curlers bringing their own rocks to the rink in a box. (Submitted photo)

Catellier sees curling is gaining traction worldwide, which is also boosting the sport's profile in communities like her own. To her, it's a social sport — not a competitive one — giving people a chance to visit one another and break down the isolation that can come from winter.

"It's a prairie thing for that reason, because it's just so darn cold on the prairies," she said with a chuckle.