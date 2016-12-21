A man from Dallas is facing charges in relation to a Saskatchewan child luring complaint.

Indian Head RCMP received a complaint on Nov. 11, 2015, of a man having inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature with a minor.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit helped investigate and it was determined the man was in the United States.

Information was passed on to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a follow-up.

"This incident illustrates that crimes of this nature have no bounds and that anybody can be victimized by someone from anywhere in the world," the RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP say an arrest was made last week.

The man will face charges in accordance with U.S. law.