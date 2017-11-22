RCMP say a "police operation" in Yorkton has concluded, after police notified the public of an increased police presence in the city's core area early Wednesday morning.

They have not said what caused the police presence, or how the situation concluded, but indicated there "are a lot of moving parts."

Mounties remain on scene in Yorkton, although traffic restrictions have now been lifted.

Earlier in the day, several streets in the core area were blocked off, and police established a perimeter, asking people to stay away. The barricades were removed by about 8:30 a.m. CST.

The RCMP issued a news release saying there was no threat to public safety, but wouldn't say more.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said updates would be released as they become available.