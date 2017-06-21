A Regina teen is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm after police say he drove a car into a house.

Regina police said the crash happened at about 2 a.m. CST on Wednesday in the area of Second Avenue N. and Osborne Street.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its side on the east side of a house. It appeared that the vehicle had struck and significantly damaged the house.

According to police, a 76-year-old female occupant of the house was found in her bed — which was moved away from the wall by the impact — in the east side of the house. The woman did not appear to have any injuries, but she was taken to hospital for assessment.

Three males from the car were also taken to hospital.

Officers at the scene believed there was a fourth male passenger in the car but weren't able to find him. He later made contact with police and it was determined that he suffered only minor injuries.

As a result of an investigation, the 18-year-old driver was charged with three counts of driving while impaired causing bodily harm.

He will make his first court appearance on July 11.