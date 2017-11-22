The number of impaired driving charges is down in Regina compared to last year, according to a monthly crime statistics report.

There have been 382 charges of impaired driving or exceeding the legal blood alcohol level limit so far in 2017. Last year, there were 468 by the same time — an 18 per cent decrease in impaired charges year-to-date.

Last month, 37 people were charged whereas 46 were charged in the October 2016.

Police Chief Evan Bray spoke to the monthly crime statistics for October tabled at the board of police commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

He said collaboration between SGI and police, a focus on enforcement and public education have likely all contributed to the drop in impaired charges.

However, he also said changes to legislation that brought in tougher penalties for impaired driving also helped.

"I think those consequences just, if nothing else, drive the point home to people and hopefully change behaviour."

Regina crime comparison

Total crimes against people in Regina dropped 5.4 per cent and property crimes dropped 2.8 per cent year-to-date.

"Anytime you see a decrease in crime trends, take the stats and numbers away. Let's look at the fact that there are a lot less victims as a result of that," Bray said.

"That's the reason that we fight crime: is to reduce victimization."

The Regina Police Service received 421 less reported incidents of crimes against people and property combined in 2017, a 3.2 per cent decrease year-to-date.

Attempted murders have decreased by 54 per cent, but incidents of kidnapping and forcible confinement have increased by 57 per cent year-to-date.

There have been eight homicides in Regina so far in 2017, compared to seven total in 2017.

Quick apprehension reduces recidivism

Bray highlights a 32 per cent decrease in robberies as a positive highlighted in the report.

"Sometimes the key to success in robbery investigation is quickly being able to identify and hold an offender or offenders to account," Bray said.

"If you can do that, there's a very high likelihood you're going to prevent future robberies from occuring."

He said that's because someone who commits a robbery is likely to do it again, and that the section of the police force dedicated to robbery investigations has found success with targeting this.

Bray said it's hard to account for all of the factors that would have led to a decrease, noting even things like the cold weather can have an affect on crime.