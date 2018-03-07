A 60-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to impaired driving has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the death of a cab driver from Estevan.

In January, Debra Hamann pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death following the 2017 collision.

Court heard the resident of Bienfait, Sask. — 195 kilometres southeast of Regina and 13 kilometres east of Estevan — was driving a sport utility vehicle last June when she collided with a taxi just outside the community, killing the cab's 35-year-old driver, Bisho Kalappurakkal.

Kalappurakkal also worked as a personal care aide in Estevan's hospital.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger had minor injuries.

Hamann also pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm, and was given an 18-month sentence on that charge, to be served concurrently.

She was also handed a five-year driving ban during her March 5 sentencing hearing.