Man charged with impaired driving after Moose Jaw woman killed in February rollover

A 21-year-old Moose Jaw man is facing charges, including impaired driving causing death, after a late February rollover left a Moose Jaw woman dead.

A vehicle carrying five people rolled on Highway 1 east of Morse, Sask. — 172 kilometres west of Regina — around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Four people were treated for injuries, with varying degrees of severity.

Demi McKechnie, 23, also from Moose Jaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver will appear in court in Swift Current on May 16.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Morse RCMP at 306-629-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.