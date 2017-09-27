On Wednesday morning a member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) took to Twitter about an encounter he said he won't soon forget.

Cst. Curtis Warnar of the RPS pulled over a 37-year-old male driver who blew four times the legal limit while driving children to school.

Police said three or four children had been travelling with the man before he was arrested.

"Few calls over my 9 years of policing in Regina truly stick with or bother me," Warner wrote in the online post. "Today was one of those days."

Police were notified of the situation when a witness called the Report Impaired Drivers (RID) program, by dialing 911.

Authorities arrested the man, who will remain in custody until sober. Additionally, police said his licence was suspended "again." The vehicle was impounded for 60 days.

The man is charged with:

Impaired driving exceeding the legal limit

Driving while suspended

Operating an unregistered vehicle

The accused also received a ticket for having open alcohol in his vehicle.

Regina police said they believe the RID program is making a difference and encourage residents to continue calling in about potential drunk drivers.

