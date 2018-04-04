If developer doesn't fill Regina's Capital Pointe hole, city will: councillor

The City of Regina will fill the hole at the corner of Victoria and Albert if the developer responsible for the site doesn't, according to a city councillor.

The city's director of development services Louise Folk released a statement Tuesday saying Fortress Real Developments had been ordered to backfill the site by April 30 after failing to meet a deadline.

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins said Wednesday he is pleased with city's move.

He said the city "has the power to fill the hole in itself" if the developer fails to comply with the order by the stated deadline.

"The primary concern here is safety and the proper thing to have happen is either for the developer to follow the engineer's order and get on with construction or fill in the hole," he said Wednesday.

According to a statement from a civic spokesperson sent Tuesday, the developer has 15 days from the day the order was issued to appeal the move.

Hawkins cautioned against speculation about what happens once the site is filled in. He did, however, have a clear idea of what he wants to see occupy its place.

"Anything but a big hole," he said.

"The point is that it's a very prominent corner and that it should be put to some use that enhances the downtown area of Regina."

A spokesperson for Fortress said it will not comment on Capital Pointe's timelines because it could be a legal matter.

Area Coun. Andrew Stevens, whose ward is home to the site, declined to comment on the situation, citing potentially legal implications.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michael Fougere said he also wouldn't comment for the same reason.