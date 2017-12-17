It's been five years since the the first Idle No More flash mob danced their way around the Cornwall Centre mall in Regina.

A flash mob filled the downtown shopping centre once again on Sunday, except this time members were dancing to call for the immediate adoption and implementation of Bill C-262.

"I love peaceful movements," said Denica Bleau, who participated in the flash mob on Sunday. "I think it's a way that people can come together, and find support in different communities."

Dozens gathered for the Round Dance. (Joelle Seal\CBC News)

Hand-in-hand the group side stepped their way around a portion of Regina's largest commercial mall.

Bill C-262

As per the Parliament of Canada website, Bill C-262 is described as "An Act to ensure that the laws of Canada are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples."

"I think we've got a long way to go especially with all of the promises that have been made and have not been kept," said Bleau, referring to the Canadian government's involvement with reconciliation and First Nations rights.

The group asked that the Act be implemented by the government as soon as possible.