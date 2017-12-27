When it comes to falling on ice, Saskatchewan residents find themselves in the hospital more than those in any other province.

According to statistics compiled by the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the province has seen an average of 43.4 hospitalizations per 100,000 people between 2011 and 2016.

Although Regina resident Corrina Johnstone didn't visit the hospital when she fell while walking her dog in November, she said looking back on the incident it might have been a good idea if she had.

"It had just snowed," she said. "I didn't see it coming. It happened really fast and I just fell really hard on my right leg."

As a result, Johnstone, who is a nurse, visited a walk-in medical clinic and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that required several months of physiotherapy.

Regina Resident Corrina Johnstone says she hasn't been able to go to the gym since she fell in November. (Brian Rodgers/CBC News)

"Basically, put your leg out of commission for a good month and it's definitely quite painful," Johnstone said, adding she just recently stopped limping noticeably.

Who is responsible for the ice?

In both Regina and Saskatoon, city crews sand streets based on a priority system.

In both cities, homeowners and renters are responsible for taking care of their own sidewalks.

While Saskatoon has a bylaw in place forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks, Regina does not.

A Regina bylaw which applies to commercial property owners and apartment buildings states that sidewalks must be clean within 48 hours of a snowstorm, or 24 hours if the building is downtown.

This year alone, the City of Regina has had 812 requests for service due to icy patches, 65 regarding sidewalks. It said it spends about $2.4 million every year on ice control.

In Saskatoon, if a resident's sidewalk is not cleared after a warning is issued and the City then has to clear the sidewalk, the cost is charged to the homeowner's property tax notice.

Asphalt park pathways with street lighting are cleared by the city within 48 hours after a snowstorm ends.

For residents looking to prevent injuries from occurring on slick patches, the city of Regina offers sand box pickup spots.