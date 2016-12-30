Saskatchewan is home to sundogs, dust devils and other weird weather, but now people are talking about "ice quakes."

According to a post on the Saskatchewan provincial parks Facebook page, an ice quake, complete with a loud boom, happened on Madge Lake on the east side of the province on Dec. 18 around 9:45 p.m. CST.

After a week of temperatures below -25 C, there was a rapid warming up that day to about -14 C.

"With the ice securely frozen to the shore, the sudden warming caused the lake ice to expand, resulting in a terrific pressure buildup," the Facebook page says.

A fissure opened up in the ice and ran about two kilometres parallel to the shore.

"The fissure resulted in a loud boom and ice shift that was felt for several blocks back from the shore," the page says.

According to Environment Canada, ice quakes, also known as frost quakes or cryoseisms, happen when the sudden expansion of the water in frozen soil or rocks puts stress on the ground, resulting in cracking, vibrating and booming noises.