Beach goers are facing a cooler start to the Saskatchewan summer but it's also affecting at least one locally-owned seasonal business.

Tara Schaffer, who owns the Sundae Times ice cream stand in Regina Beach, Sask., said they've had disappointing weather this spring, leading to a decrease in ice cream sales.

"I think the worst part is cutting our staff who are always so excited to come in here and work," said Schaffer.

Sundae Times owner Tara Schaffer said she was forced to cut staff due to slow sales. (CBC)

The Sundae Times employs youth ages 13-17 to scoop ice cream for tourists from all over Canada and the U.S. While on their peak days they sell about 1,500 ice cream cones, this year they haven't touched that number.

"I have had to cut staff and basically work it all myself to try and save on some labour costs," Schaffer said.

Schaffer bought the stand three years after a shift from the medical field and calls it a "new dream job."

Despite the rain and wind they've seen during May and June, she said they are expecting hot, dry weather for the rest of the summer.

Schaffer said the stand is usually busiest in July, after children are done school and families embark on vacation. With July 1 marking Canada's 150th, she said they are hoping for a successful long weekend.