Saskatchewan has everything from sand dunes and boreal forest to plains and lakes, so understandably Stuart Anderson got annoyed when people said the province was boring.

That's why the Moose Jaw, Sask., resident started a Facebook group called Saskatchewan Scenery, which turns the camera on sights and scenery that are only seen in the province. So far, it has more than 22,000 members, who have contributed thousands of photos.

"There's so much beautiful stuff to see here that 90 per cent of the world has never seen and never will see," said Anderson.

He felt that for most people, Saskatchewan was just the Trans-Canada Highway, and that straying off the beaten path — even slightly — would give them a completely different view of the province.

For Anderson, old buildings, farmsteads and churches especially stand out as his favourite aspects of the province to explore.

"I look at them and think, 'Oh boy, have you ever got a story to tell if you could ever speak. The materials are weathered so well, you couldn't paint some of the stuff you see. They're just beautiful in my eyes, anyway," said Anderson.

When it comes to all the photos on his page, or all the sights he's seen in the province, he can't narrow it down to just one thing that stands out the most.

