It started as a way to help Syrian refugees who were arriving in Regina.

After putting some more thought into it, Naomi Hunter, creator of the Facebook page "I Will Help, Regina," realized it could be bigger than a single issue.

Now, she and a small group of people co-ordinate items through the Facebook page for those who are in need and those who are willing to give.

Hunter said long-term volunteers are needed, but anyone who has time to help even just once is welcome.

A simple start

The Facebook page began after Hunter began seeing negative comments online — and sometimes outright racism — about Syrian refugees coming to Canada.

"It was really upsetting and I feel really strongly about racism and how wrong it is," Hunter said.

She said people needed a push to remind them that behaviour is not very Canadian.

The project was never about material possessions, she said. It was about the help, whether it be smiling at someone who seems to be having a bad day or paying for the line's coffee at the store to speed things up.

Volunteers, both long-term and short-term, are needed, Naomi Hunter of the 'I Will Help, Regina' group says. Sometimes, donations have had to be let go because there is no one to help transport them. (Facebook)

Transportation needed

As the Facebook group grows, Hunter is in need of more help. She said there have been times when the group has received a donation but was unable to transport it to someone so it had to be let go.

"I have a very over-burdened, small group of people who are transporting items," she said.

Drivers, people with trucks and others willing to donate their time and a helping hand are needed most, she said. People who want to volunteer should post on the Facebook page or message Hunter directly by searching the name "Naomi Ness Creek."