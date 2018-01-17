Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Don Narcisse has been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer.

On Wednesday he posted publicly on his Facebook page, saying the doctors gave him the diagnosis on Friday.

So far, Narcisse, 52, said he's received about 500 well wishes online.

"When I seen it this morning, I just started crying — like wow — because it's unbelievable," he told CBC news over the phone from Houston, Texas. "When they say Rider fans love their Riders, that's true.

"I'm just overwhelmed."

SK is 100% behind you @donnarcisse as you battle prostate cancer.

One story I recall from GC 2013, you coming into the stands signing autographs/taking photos with a woman with cancer who said you were her fav player. A great ambassador for our team & prov.



Men 40+: get tested. https://t.co/suUzuIn7EJ — @PremierBradWall

Narcisse will reply to messages

Narcisse said he plans to take the time to personally reply to every message.

He said he hopes to inspire others to visit the doctor.

'I can use my platform to really give awareness to cancer.' - Don Narcisse

"I can use my platform to really give awareness to cancer," Narcisse said. "I got a lot of people that are backing me up. I'm ready."

After his diagnosis in Houston, Narcisse said he planned to travel back to Regina and keep his condition under surveillance. When his siblings found out, they came over and urged him to receive immediate treatment.

He will start radiation in the U.S. soon.

The Regina resident, who played 13 seasons with the Riders, was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2010.

The former wide receiver set a CFL record by recording at least one reception a game for 11 consecutive seasons.

Narcisse has been married to his wife, Cassandra, for 23 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.

The prevalence of prostate cancer

Donna Ziegler with the Canadian Cancer Society said prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men over the age of 50. In Saskatchewan, about 600 men are diagnosed with the disease every year. Luckily, Ziegler said it has a five-year survival rate of more than 95 per cent.

Ziegler encourages men over the age of 50 to see their doctor.

"We know a lot of men don't go to the doctor to get things checked and it's really, really important — especially the screening," she said. "There are screening programs that men and women need to participate in and that is your best defence against cancer."

Symptoms of prostate cancer include trouble urinating and blood in the urine.

Treatment can include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and active surveillance if the cancer is slow growing.