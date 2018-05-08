Those looking to get a break in the entertainment business may want to try to fill a role in a new television series being shot in Regina.

The city's streets will be home to I Lived with a Killer, but the show won't live on Canadian television — it'll only be available in the U.S.

The series will be shot from the perspective of people who have lived with killers.

The good news is the casting is done locally and casting director Wayne Slinn is looking, according to series producer and director Steven Allen. The shooting schedule won't take up all of your time either; it takes about one to two days of shooting per episode.

"Quite frankly, the more you look like somebody, the better. So your acting skills might not be up to snuff, but if you look just like somebody, we'll give you a shot," Allen said.

"The concept is a fresh take on some infamous stories of murder."

One episode is on Charles Manson. Another story will be of a "notorious" hitman from New York City, shot from the perspective of his unassuming daughter.

The series is a collaboration between Wavelength Entertainment and Breakthrough Entertainment. The series will consist of interviews and reenactments.

The reenactments will be shot by Wavelength Entertainment in Regina, while Breakthrough Entertainment will shoot the interview scenes in the U.S.

"I can imagine we probably drew a little bit of attention the other night when we were shooting blanks. It gets pretty loud," Allen said of Queen City onlookers.

Allen said Regina can be easily disguised as other cities. Allen's previous work shot in Regina has involved stories set in New York City, Los Angeles and 1930s Germany.

The show will be broadcast on Reelz, an American channel. The production is looking for a Canadian broadcaster.