For some people in Saskatchewan, Canada Day does not represent national pride, but instead division and oppression.

Andrew Loewen, a member of the groups Colonialism No More and Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism, helped organize a group in the city after Idle No More put out a call to action across the country for Canada Day.

The group of approximately 40 went to Victoria Park on Saturday morning. They did not don face paint and red-and-white T-shirts, but held flyers that read "Canada 150: 150 plus years of colonialism."

The flyer contained information about residential schools, the Sixties Scoop and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It said that the last 150 years have meant colonization, genocide, broken treaties and resistance for Indigenous people in Canada.

The group went to Victoria Park on Saturday morning to hand out flyers that read 'Canada 150: 150 plus years of colonialism.' (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

"A lot of people aren't celebrating this day," Loewen said.

"For a lot of people, the country of Canada has destroyed their culture, it has taken their language, it has taken their land, it has taken their children, literally.

"There is nothing to celebrate about that and I have nothing to celebrate about Canada Day."

Loewen is not an Indigenous person, but said he hopes to provide education to others.

Angry reaction

"Canada is a nation that was founded through colonialism and those colonial practices and dispossession are ongoing right now," said Loewen. "As a Canadian citizen, the legacy and the ongoing practices of colonialism in Canada are the most important things that we can address."

At 1 p.m., the group gathered again in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature with a large banner that read "Genocide."

One of the thousands of people at Wascana Park celebrating Canada Day yelled out, "You are a disgrace to my own people," to the group.

Earlier in the day, Loewen had warned the group to stick together and to make sure their discussions didn't get heated.

Canada Day protesters in Regina were met with at least one angry comment on Saturday afternoon. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

He said their group doesn't have a specific stance on Canada Day, but agrees that it is not an appropriate celebration.

The organization is calling on the government to implement all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.They say national, provincial and municipal governments have offered "lip service" but no action.

"I think the government should make more effort, rather than promises," said Pamela Blondeau, from Pasqua First Nation.

She said for her, Canada Day this year represents 150 years on stolen land and an overall lack of respect for treaties.

"I think the Canadian and the treaty relationship will continue to suffer," she said. "It's not really peace, it's this facade that's going on right now. What we want is something real, something with substance."

Blondeau said she wants to see improvements on Indigenous housing, education, language laws and the revitalization of Indigenous culture.