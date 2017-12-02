Husky Energy is working on clean-up plans after an oil and steam leak at a well site near Vawn, Sask., on Friday.

According to the company, there was an uncontrolled release of steam and oil from a well which was being serviced at their Edam East thermal project.

The release was primarily steam but contained small amounts of oil, said Mel Duvall, communications officer with the company.

Husky staff responded to control the leak and it was shut down by 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. No one was injured.

Ministry of the Economy regulatory staff also went to the site to monitor the situation and the rural municipality blocked access to the nearby road and site access on Friday.

Air monitoring was done at the site and no release of hydrogen sulfide was recorded, the company said.

The company is working to find out how much oil was released and what caused the leak. The Government of Saskatchewan said Husky will develop and execute clean-up plans shortly.

Vawn is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.