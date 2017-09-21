Husky Oil Operations Ltd. pleaded guilty and has been fined $100,000 in relation to an incident in which a worker was hit by a truck at the company's Lloydminster, Sask., sand disposal facility.

According to the provincial Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, the Calgary-based company broke a section of the province's occupational health and safety regulations.

Specifically, the company failed to have in place a traffic control plan to protect the worker from traffic hazards at the site.

The incident occurred in August 2015.

1 charge withdrawn

The amount charged to Husky Oil Operations includes a $71,500 fine and a $28,500 surcharge.

One additional charge was withdrawn in court.