For the second time in the WHL's Eastern Conference finals, the Lethbridge Hurricanes have the series lead.

The Hurricanes triumphed over the Regina Pats 3-1 on Tuesday night at the Enmax Centre, in Lethbridge, Alta.

Dawson Leedahl had the lone tally for the Pats. Netminder Tyler Brown stopped 24 of 27 shots in the regulation loss.

Egor Babenko, Jadon Joseph and defenceman Brennan Menell lit the lamp for the Hurricanes. Stuart Skinner stopped 28 of 29 shots on net for Lethbridge, picking up his 10th win of the playoffs so far.

The Pats and 'Canes were both zero-for-three on the powerplay.

Both of Lethbridge's wins have been 3-1 while the Pats' lone victory so far was an overtime nail biter. During that game, the Pats coughed up a 2-0 lead before Adam Brooks scored in OT.

Austin Wagner has scored two goals so far in the series but was held off of the score sheet on Tuesday.

Game four is on Wednesday in Lethbridge.