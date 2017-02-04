When Richard Van Camp was in ninth grade, the two halves of his class learned about sexual health in two strikingly different ways.

The boys were herded into a small room which a hockey team used to air out their equipment, where they received a talk from the school's principal, a guidance counsellor and a local priest.

"It was absolutely the worst sensual and sexual health workshop ever taught in the history of mammals."

Meanwhile, it was a different experience for their female counterparts. He recalls the girls having his school's gymnasium booked, with popcorn and films available for them to watch.

"They were just happy," he said of the girls, recalling the memory.

It's a small part of his youth but one which has had influence on his writing, in which he conveys humour, compassion, his Indigenous culture and what he refers to as the beauty of the people he grew up with in the Northwest Territories.

"I live to write about the hard stuff," he said.

Van Camp would later use that memory and the lessons, or lack thereof, he learned from it in his own book on sexual health.

"There are a million ways to make love to someboy," Van Camp said of the message he wanted to convey to Indigenous youth in the writing. "Sex is only one of them."

Van Camp wanted to use the book to get the people who read it talking, asking questions and informing themselves on things such as consent, among other subjects. Ten thousand copies of the work were distributed, for free, throughout the N.W.T.

"Being able to use humour and use our culture and use the beauty of what we have in the north and the beauty we have everywhere as human beings and just make it fun," he said of his writing process. "Because I think if you're laughing as you read, you're learning."

Van Camp had parting advice for upcoming writers: don't doubt yourself. Regardless of background, good writing will shine through.

"If you share your truth and you risk everything in your writing, people are going to be able to identify with that from the first line."

Van Camp joined CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend on Saturday to discuss his writing. He'll will be leading a creative writing workshop Saturday afternoon as part of the Storytellers Festival. The workshop will take place at the HQ of the Saskatchewan Writers Guild.