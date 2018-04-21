Tools stolen from Humboldt, Sask., program for people with disabilities

A woodworking program for people with disabilities in Humboldt, Sask., had to shut down temporarily after thieves broke in and stole about $10,000 worth of tools and equipment last month.

The Futuristic Industries workshop is now back up and running after the break-in, during which the non-profit was also vandalized with spray paint.

Executive director Meagan Ward said she was more sad than angry when the break-in happened.

"I was really disappointed that anyone … felt it necessary to take from a non-profit agency that supports people with disabilities," said Ward.

Futuristic Industries serves about 40 people, who build wood products like benches and bird houses as part of the program.

The agency also provides 24-hour residential support in a group-home setting, as well as a supported living program.

Ward said the workshop aspect provides participants with a safe, teamwork-based environment to build their skill set with peers.

"Everybody needs a sense of achievement and purpose," she said.

"And the individuals back there are creating things and they are very good at what they do."

Ward said the break-in was unnerving for the participants, who were worried the culprits might return because they stole garage door openers and keys to Bobcats.

She said the thieves would have needed a large truck to haul away the amount of tools that were stolen.

Ward said the agency has been able to replace enough of the equipment for the participants to start using the workshop again.

She said the break-in was reported to police but none of the items have been returned.