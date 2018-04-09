Humboldt families 'grieving together' after coroner mixup

The families of two young hockey players caught in Friday's tragic bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., say they are "grieving together" after a coroner mistakenly said one of the teens was alive and that the other was dead.

Xavier Labelle, in fact, survived the crash. Parker Tobin is one of the 15 who died, but was previously said to have survived. Both were riding with their Humboldt Broncos teammates when their bus collided with a semi-trailer.

The families "hope the focus will remain on those grieving and those recovering, not the confusion in an unimaginable tragedy," according to a joint statement provided to CBC News.

The brief statement also asks those on social media to respect their privacy as they have decided not to speak to reporters at present.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice said earlier the Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentifications and any confusion created by them.

"We've been in touch with the families. They're fully aware and we want to thank them for their professionalism," said Drew Wilby. "I want to apologize to both of those families on behalf of the chief coroner and the government of Saskatchewan for the error that was made."

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Drew Wilby apologized Monday to the Tobin and Labelle families after the misidentifications were discovered. (Kendall Latimer/CBC )

The families of the two 18-year-old players were notified Sunday night.

Labelle's life-long friend Dane Bumphrey said the entire ordeal has been surreal. Bumphrey had been grieving for the past few days, and had started to reconcile that his friend was gone.

Suddenly, he was woken up Monday morning by some friends on the Broncos, who gave him the good news.

"To have it all reverse, I'm still not exactly sure how to understand it," he said. "It's been a roller-coaster of emotions."

To not be at their son's side, right from the start, would be incredibly traumatic. - Drew Wilby, Saskatchewan justice ministry

The ministry wouldn't release much specific information on how the misidentifications occurred. The situation was complicated as all the players had all dyed their hair blond during the playoff season, and all had similar athletic builds.

Wilby said family members were involved with identification. A makeshift morgue was set up on Saturday in Saskatoon for identification purposes.

Dane Bumphrey says discovering his friend was not killed in the crash has been a surreal experience. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC )

"As you can imagine, with a collision of this nature, there is significant trauma," said Wilby. "The way to 100 per cent confirm this is through dental records. And dental records take time."

The ministry wouldn't release any information on the current condition of Labelle, as it was personal medical information. He remains in hospital.

Wilby apologized to the Labelle family.

"To not be at their son's side, right from the start, would be incredibly traumatic," he said. "Obviously, that's something that potentially could have been prevented earlier."

Fifteen people died after the bus carrying the Broncos and a semi-trailer collided in Saskatchewan. (Amanda Brochu)

The highway crash occurred Friday about 5 p.m. CST. The Broncos were heading to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

Since then, outpourings of support have been coming in from across Canada and around the world.

The Broncos also reached out to the affected families.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Labelle and Tobin families this morning, as we continue to do everything in our power to support all families of victims of this tragedy and every member of the Humboldt Broncos community," wrote team president Kevin Garinger.