What was left behind: Photos of the Humboldt crash scene

So far, 15 people have died as a result of the crash.

Memorial at site continues to grow

CBC News ·
A broken Slap Shot DVD left at the scene of the Humboldt Broncos crash site. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

The site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 and left 14 others injured remained littered with reminders of what happened, even well after the victims had been taken to hospital.

(Photo credits: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press [first photo], Olivia Stefanovich/CBC News)

Crash reminiscent of tragedy over twenty years prior

White crosses mark the spot where six people were killed in a crash in 1997. That crash killed Rod Fiddler, 33; his wife, Terri Lynne Fiddler, 30; and their children Jocelyn, 4; Jasmine, 3; and Kassandre, one month. The girls' aunt, 26-year-old Wendy Lou Fiddler, also died in the crash. It's the same intersection the Broncos bus collided with a semi. 

(Photo credit: Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

RCMP lay cross with flowers at crash site

Two Nipawin RCMP officers were among the many who paid respects at the scene. 

(Photo credit: Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Memorial continues to grow

More people gathered, and more tributes were left, as the days stretched on.

(Photo credits: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press [first two photos] Olivia Stefanovich/CBC News)

With files from Jennifer Quesnel

