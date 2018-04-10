Classes resuming in Humboldt after weekend tragedy

Students in Humboldt are going back to school after classes were cancelled on Monday.

The cancellations was due to the Friday collision which left 15 people dead, including 10 members of the SJHL's Humboldt Broncos, and another 14 people injured.

Classes were cancelled at Humboldt Public School and Humboldt Collegiate Institute so students could be with their families.

A press conference will be held Tuesday morning in which an update will be provided by the directors of education for the Horizon School Division.

The collision occurred Friday evening when the charter bus bus carrying the Broncos and staffers collided with a semi-trailer unit south of Nipawin.