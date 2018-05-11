Humboldt Broncos to rebuild in time for 2018-19 hockey season

The Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club will welcome 80 prospective players to a hockey camp with the goal of rebuilding the Junior A team for the 2018-19 SJHL season.

The invite-only tryouts will take place in Saskatoon from May 25-27.

The club is also in the process of finding a head coach and general manager, according to a news release issued Friday,

Coach and GM Darcy Haugen was the first of 16 people confirmed dead after the team bus and a transport truck collided April 6 around 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, which also sent another 13 people to hospital.

"Darcy Haugen was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community." said Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger in a statement.

"He was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate."

Garinger said Haugen made smart decisions as a general manager and was dedicated to the success of the organization.

"He took our team to new heights — it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards," Garinger said.

Details on the new coaching staff will be announced once decisions are made.

Season tickets for the Humboldt Broncos 2018-19 season will be on sale soon. The club says 2017-18 season ticket holders will receive first priority on seats.