Family and friends are to gather today for the funerals of three people who died as a result of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.

Forward Jacob Leicht, who was 19, is to be laid to rest in his home city of Humboldt.

Left-winger Jacob Leicht was among the members of the Humboldt Broncos Junior Hockey League who died when the team bus was in a collision with a tractor-trailer Friday, April 6, 2018. The Humboldt, Sask., native first joined the organization in 2013 as a bantam AA player. Leicht attended high school at Humboldt Collegiate Institute. (Twitter)

The funeral of defenceman Adam Herold, who was 16 and the youngest member of the team, will be held in Montmartre, a village east of Regina.

Adam Herold holds a trophy from his regular season team the Regina Pat Canadians in this handout photo. Herold, a 16-year old defenceman, was the youngest member of the team and had only been called up to play after the season with his regular team had finished. Herold would have turned 17 yesterday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout, Russell Herold)

The service for team bus driver Glen Doerksen, who was 59, is set for Carrot River, Sask.

Glen Doerksen was driving the bus hired by the team when his vehicle collided with a transport truck on a highway north of Tisdale, Sask., on Friday, April 6. (SASWP)

The bus was headed for a playoff game in Nipawin last Friday when it collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale.

There were 29 people on the bus — 16 have died and 13 were injured.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Services for some of the other victims will be held over the weekend and into next week.