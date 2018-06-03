Laughs, healing, hugs as Broncos honoured by Roughriders in Humboldt, Sask.

There were laughs, reunions and long, heartfelt embraces as Humboldt Broncos crash survivors, families and the wider community mingled in a sea of green jerseys in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday.

A crowd of hundreds gathered to honour those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy with a truly Saskatchewan-themed tribute — a public practice with the province's beloved Roughriders football team.

"This is all about healing," said Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger as children and adults alike lined up to have their green jerseys and T-shirts signed by players.

'It tells us we're not alone'

"One of the things I've come to realize is that grief is not just felt in our community, grief is felt across this province and across our world," said Garinger.

"When we know that people are grieving in the same way that we are, it helps us because it tells us we're not alone. And today I think what's most important is that people need to know that we're not alone."

Sixteen people died in a collision between the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-trailer on April 6. The crash happened north of Tisdale, Sask. — which is 195 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — when the team was travelling to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Brendon LaBatte says the Roughriders will be playing for a bigger purpose than football in their upcoming game in honour of the Humboldt Broncos on June 30. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News) Family members of people killed in the crash were among those on the sidelines at the event, where Roughriders executives helped cook burgers for the community barbecue.

The CFL team also used the opportunity to announce its June 30 home game against the Montreal Alouettes will be themed in honour of the Humboldt Broncos.

Player Brendon LaBatte told reporters the game will be meaningful for his team.

"To be able to go out onto that field and play for a bigger purpose than just football," LaBatte said. "I mean, that's huge, to be able to go out and play for people who have lost [loved ones] and they're hurting so bad."

Players helped Special Olympics team

Humboldt resident Brian Reifferscheid, a Special Olympics coach, got to know three of the Broncos through the work they did to support the competitors in floor hockey.

Among them was Logan Boulet, one of the players killed in the crash.

On Sunday, Reifferscheid and his wife Brenda were preparing to meet Boulet's parents for the first time.

They planned to meet at the event because Boulet is being honoured with an award for the work that he and the other players did with the Special Olympics competitors.

The Roughriders held their team practice in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, honouring those affected by the tragic Broncos team bus crash that killed 16 people. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

"For them, I guess getting to know the things that their son was involved with in the community was important to them," said Reifferscheid. "Logan had talked about what the floor hockey Monday nights meant to him and how much fun it was to him."

Reifferscheid said Boulet was "just a gem of a guy," adding that all of the Special Olympics athletes went to the Broncos games so they got to know each other very well.

He believes Sunday's community event was a great way to help Humboldt heal.

"I guess you never forget and none of us ever will forget and for all the families that are grieving of the losses it's going to take a long time," said Reifferscheid.

"But time heals."