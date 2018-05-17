Humboldt Broncos to announce next steps of memorial fund

The Humboldt Broncos are expected to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon related to the millions of dollars which were raised for the victims of the April 6 crash which left 16 people dead.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the aftermath of the collision, which raised more than $15 million for the team and the victims of the crash. It is believed to be the largest of its kind in Canadian history.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to Nipawin for an SJHL playoff game when the team bus and a semi-truck collided. RCMP are still investigating the crash.

Humboldt Broncos President Kevin Garinger and Scott Thomas, father of the late Humboldt Broncos' player Evan Thomas, are expected to issue a brief statement at 2 p.m. CST.

Team president Kevin Garinger said last month that money raised through the campaign would be transferred to the new Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund.

At the time, he said the money from the fund would be used to pay the expenses of the victims' families but it was too soon to provide a more specific breakdown of the way the money would be allocated.

The GoFundMe has stopped taking donations but the team is still accepting donations through an organization called the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

Thirteen people were also injured.