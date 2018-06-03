Humboldt Broncos draft new players to rebuild team

The Humboldt Broncos organization has drafted a number of Saskatchewan hockey players as it works to bounce back from a deadly crash that claimed the lives of several players and team staff.

The team's bus was struck by a semi-truck on a rural highway, killing 16 people, 10 of whom were players, on April 6.

Just a month later, the Broncos organization announced it would rebuild the team in time for the 2018-19 season.

Its first-round pick during the SJHL draft on Friday was Saskatoon's Karter McNarland,15.

Karter McNarland is not old enough to play in the SJHL but will be attending Broncos camp. (Submitted by Coralee McNarland) He is too young to play in the SJHL in the upcoming season, but will attend Broncos camp.

McNarland said he stepped out on the ice in Humboldt last season while playing for the Saskatoon Generals in Bantam AAA. Even then, he said the atmosphere was great.

"The fans are really passionate, and that was before the accident happened and now, since the accident happened, they're going to be even more passionate," he said. "I know the community has came together since that and so has the rest of the hockey world. And I'm just proud to represent the organization."

Other newly drafted Broncos include Rylan Jockins, Logan Olson and Brett Mirwald of Saskatoon, Michael Neumeier of Kerrobert, Keagon Little of Wymark and Drayton Hvidston of Tisdale.

Organization offering support to new players

McNarland, who plays centre, said he was on a flight to Kamloops when he was picked and didn't find out the news until he landed.

"I was just in awe. I didn't really know what to think," McNarland said. "I was just so grateful."

The young teen said with the world watching, he feels the pressure of rebuilding the team that has faced such tragedy.

Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos, said the organization will do it's best to make sure players are closely monitored.

"This organization is a family and we expect to look after our family," Garinger said.

"We're going to make sure that we protect our kids in the best way we possibly can, as well as everyone else in the organization."

Coach still not hired

Garinger said a key part of the team's rebuild is hiring a head coach, which they are in the process of doing. GM and head coach Darcy Haugan was among those killed in the bus crash.

Assistant GM Jason Neville and the team's scouting staff were in charge of making this year's draft picks for the Broncos.

Garinger said that while the Broncos hope to have their picks out on the ice one day, it will be a waiting game because the players may have also been drafted in the WHL. In the meantime, he said the organization will be reaching out to drafted players to offer any support they need.

"We will continue to grieve as we're going through this upcoming season and the first game is going to be very emotional. But, it's also part of the healing," said Garinger.

"Our family members who are no longer with us, we're going to carry them with us."