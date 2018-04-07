NOTE: This story will be updated as we learn victims' names and more about them.

Fifteen people are dead and 14 injured after the bus taking the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game collided with a transport truck on a highway north of Tisdale, Sask., early Friday evening.

The team was on its way to Game 5 of a semifinal against the Nipawin Hawks, also in Saskatchewan, when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. CST.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team includes players originally from that province and from Manitoba and Alberta. Other team personnel and a radio reporter were also on the bus.

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Darcy Haugan, 42

The Broncos head coach and general manager was the first person confirmed dead. He lived in Humboldt but was from Peace River, Alta. One of Haugan's former players in Peace River, Bud Dyck, said the coach "never gave up on anybody. He was always there for every one of his players, always fought for every one of his players, always had their backs. ... You wanted to win for him." Haugan is survived by his wife Christine and their two sons.

Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, who lived in Humboldt but was from Peace River, Alta., was among those killed in the crash. He is survived by his wife Christine and their two sons. (Family photo)

Logan Schatz, 20

Schatz, a Saskatchewan native, had played for the Broncos for four years and served as team captain for the past two and a half years. His father, Kelly Schatz, told The Canadian Press his son's death is hard and that family members were seeking solace in one another.

Broncos centre Logan Schatz, shown in undated team photo, was the captain of the Saskatchewan junior hockey team. (Canadian Press)

Jaxon Joseph, 20

The Edmonton native previously played for the the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League. He was among the leading scorers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs, and had been playing on a line with Schatz.

Tyler Bieber

Bieber was a play-by-play radio announcer for the Broncos, and worked with Humboldt station 107.5 Bolt FM. A manager with the company that owns the station confirmed in an email to staff that Bieber died in the crash.