Warning: This story contains photos of the crash scene.

In the days after 15 people were killed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection, questions remain about the cause of the collision and whether the area could be made safer to prevent future tragedies.

They're questions that have been raised before about the crossing, known locally as Armley Corner: 20 years ago, six members of one family were killed in a crash at the same spot.

Flashing red lights were installed after that. But Friday's tragedy — being called one of the most devastating in Canadian sports — has renewed calls to rethink additional safety measures.

"Something else has got to be done," said Art Lalone, reeve for the Rural Municipality of Connaught.

An aerial view of wreckage from the crash at the intersection of Highway 335 and Highway 35 on Saturday. A semi-trailer on its way to Nipawin was heading west on the 335, while the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was northbound on the 35. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Deadly crash kills 15

On Friday, a charter bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi-trailer at the intersection, northeast of Saskatoon.

The team was heading to Nipawin, Sask., for a semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks. Their bus was travelling northbound on Highway 35, which has a speed limit of 100 km/h. It would have had the right-of-way as it crossed Highway 335.

A semi-trailer travelling west along the 335 would have approached a stop sign and a flashing red warning light before the crossing.

But, for reasons that remain unclear, the truck and bus collided around 5 p.m. CST.

The bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin, Sask., for a game Friday night, killing 15. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The front half of the bus was obliterated; the rest torn away to reveal seats and strips of ceiling. The trailer was destroyed and its cargo thrown wide across the snow.

Each vehicle came to a rest on its side at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Of 29 people onboard the bus, 15 died: 10 players, two coaches, an intern, a play-by-play announcer and the driver. Others remain in hospital recovering from their injuries, with one player released on Saturday.

The truck driver survived and was initially detained by RCMP. He has since been released and is receiving psychological support.

There are 24 members of the Humboldt Broncos, with members of the team ranging in age from 16 to 21. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

Armley Corner

Metres away from the intersection, six white crosses — three small, three taller — sit at the side of Highway 35. The Broncos' bus would've driven by the memorial moments before impact.

The crosses are for an Alberta family killed at the crossing in June 1997. The family's pickup failed to stop at the stop sign, crashed into a grain truck and burst into flames.

Dylan Fiddler was just six years old when he lost his mother, aunt, uncle and three young cousins in the accident.

Crosses are seen metres from the crash site that killed 15 people from the Humboldt Broncos team bus. The memorial honours a family that lost six of its members in a collision two decades ago. The team bus would've passed the crosses moments before the crash on Friday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

He said news of Friday's crash "hit home maybe more than others can imagine."

Maybe now, after so much death on that corner, he said he thinks something will be done to improve it.

Politicians call on province

Lalone said the flashing red lights that sit at the intersection today were installed after the crash that killed Fiddler's family. ​

Coun. Brad Schiltroth, who represents the area, said he and Lalonde both believe there's still improvements to be made — especially now.

The closed Highway 335 looking towards the crash site and Highway 35 intersection just outside of Tisdale on Sunday. The highway has since reopened to traffic. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"People drive through that intersection all the time and there's no reason for it," said Schiltroth.

Lalone suggested rumble strips on the highway, while others have raised questions about a row of trees lining the southeast corner of the intersection and their impact on visibility.

Ultimately, Lalonde said making changes to highways is outside a municipality's jurisdiction; all council can do is offer suggestions to the province.

"What they do with it is entirely up to them," the reeve said.

RCMP have released few details about its investigation into the cause of the crash, saying traffic analysts continue to examine whether road, weather, mechanical or driver conditions played a role. Mounties said the investigation will take "some time" due to the sheer amount of evidence.