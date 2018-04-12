Funerals, memorials for victims of Broncos' bus crash set to take place throughout the week

Funerals and memorials are taking place this week from Humboldt's Uniplex to Edmonton's Rogers Place, remembering and honouring the lives of those who died as a result of a tragic hockey team bus crash.

Sixteen people who were on the Humboldt Broncos' team bus when it collided with a semi last Friday evening are now dead.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff showdown against the SJHL's Nipawin Hawks when the crash happened.

The SJHL announced Wednesday the playoffs would continue starting this weekend.

Services

The funeral for Tyler Bieber, the team's play-by-play announcer, was scheduled for Thursday morning in Humboldt.

The family of Dayna Brons, the team's athletic therapist and the lone woman on the bus, confirmed Wednesday she had died after sustaining serious head trauma in the collision. Details surrounding her funeral service are to be determined.

Broncos' player Adam Herold's funeral is set to take place in his home community of Montmartre, Sask., at the Sacred Heart Parish on Friday. The school gym will be used as well, for those wishing to attend.

The funeral for Jacob Leicht, also a former Broncos player, is scheduled for Friday at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt. People are asked to wear their hockey jerseys or shirts, and to bring horns and noisemakers.

Glen Doersken was the driver for the team bus, who also lost his life in the collision. His funeral is set for Friday at 2 p.m. CST at the community hall in Carrot River, Sask.

On Saturday, people will gather for Broncos' team statistician Brody Hinz's funeral at 10 a.m. CST, at the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Humboldt.

Team coach Darcy Haugan's funeral also takes place on Saturday, at 2 p.m. CST, at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt.

The funeral service for Logan Schatz is scheduled for April 15 in Allan, Sask. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Communiplex and all are welcome to attend.

The family of Broncos' player Conner Lukan will be holding his funeral at The Gathering Place in Slave Lake, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April. 18, with a luncheon to follow at the community's Multi Rec Centre.

The funeral for Mark Cross, the Broncos' assistant coach, will be held in his hometown of Strasbourg on April 21. Services will begin at 2 p.m. at the Strasbourg Recreation Centre.

A celebration of life will take place this Saturday for Broncos' player Logan Boulet in Lethbridge, Alta. The celebration will start at 1 p.m. MT at the Nicholas Sheran Ice Centre. Family and friends are also invited to pay their respects between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, at Martin Brothers Riverview Chapel.

A memorial service for Broncos' player Evan Thomas is scheduled for Monday at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre. Doors will open at 12 p.m. CST.

The families of four Edmonton-area Humboldt Broncos players will host a public celebration of the lives of Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter, Parker Tobin and Stephen Wack. People are invited to attend the celebration on April 17, that takes place at 1 p.m. MT, at Rogers Place.

Public seating at the arena will be by general admission, but will be ticketed, and people may pick up the free-of-charge tickets, available through Ticketmaster. Floor seating will be reserved for family and invited guests.