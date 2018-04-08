People of Humboldt, Sask., are banding together as the community copes with the loss of 15 lives after a crash involving a hockey team bus.

The Elgar Petersen Arena where the junior hockey league team, the Humboldt Broncos, plays and practises is connected to the community's high school.

On the night of the crash, 17-year-old student Tristen Lozinkski camped out there, along with six of her friends. Within hours, dozens of others had joined them.

She said the community has come together, with support from people around the world. A GoFundMe page to collect money for families affected by the crash had raised $2.8 million just 24 hours after it was created. Messages of support and condolences were sent from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Can everyone please, just please, send your thoughts and prayers to the families and the victims and all the boys who are still in the hospital fighting. Please pray. The world is doing such a great job of helping," she said.

"Please keep donating to the families and please keep being aware of what's happening and try to help out as much as you can because we need it here in Humboldt so much."

Early Friday evening, a bus taking the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game collided with a transport truck on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask.

As the death toll reached 15 on on Saturday, Lozinkski said shock set in.

A photo of the Humbolt Broncos. The RCMP has confirmed 15 fatalities and 14 injuries in a collision involving a junior hockey team's bus in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Tom Straschnitzki )

"My first reaction was what is going to happen to the world if they're not in it? And now we have to find out," she said.

The team was on its way to Game 5 of a semifinal against the Nipawin Hawks.The RCMP confirmed the semi-trailer was travelling westbound on Highway 335 when it collided with the bus travelling northbound on Highway 35.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team includes 24 players, all from Western Canada, ranging in age from 16 to 21.

Gordon Lees' wife places a teddy bear at the make-shift memorial on the stairs of the community's arena where the Humboldt Broncos play. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Lozinkski, who attended high school with several of the players in the community of around 6,000, plans to go to classes on Monday.

'We need to be together'

She said going back to school will be "horrific," but it's where she wants to be, along with her classmates.

"We need to be together," she said. "But how do you sit in class when they're not there?"

Head coach Darcy Haugan was one of the victims. Broncos captain Logan Schatz, 20, and teammates Adam Herold, 16, Jaxon Joseph, 20, and Stephen Wack, 21, were also killed, along with Tyler Bieber, a play-by-play announcer who worked with Humboldt radio station 107.5 Bolt FM.

According to RCMP, the male driver of the semi-trailer was not injured and, although he was detained temporarily after the collision, he has now been released.

No charges have been laid in connection with the incident. At last update, RCMP said they were investigating the conditions of the roads, vehicles and drivers.

Tragedy weighs on entire city

Humboldt resident Gordon Lees said he was in disbelief when he first heard news of the crash. He attended the team's inaugural game when he was just 10 years old and has been at their games ever since.

He went on to billet a number of players along with his wife, and his daughter married a former Broncos player who played alongside some of the oldest crash victims.

Lees said he's been thinking, with a heavy heart, about the parents of the victims. And while his family didn't have any billets this year, he said some in Humboldt lost three in the fatal incident.

"As a parent, it's absolutely without a doubt your worst nightmare to have to bury a child. So, to those I just can't even imagine, I can't even fathom what they're going through," Lees said. "Where do you even start and how do you put your life back together and move on?"

The collection of flowers grew throughout the day. It will be moved to allow guests of the vigil to enter the arena. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

Lees described Humboldt as a small prairie town, where everybody knows everybody. Many people in their community stopped by the Uniplex, where the Broncos played, on Saturday to lay flowers and stuffed animals, forming a makeshift memorial on the building's stairs.

"There isn't anybody in Humboldt who isn't affected by this in some way, shape or form, and some very directly," he said. "It's kind of hard to put into words really as to how you feel. You feel sorrow, you feel sad. It just rips your heart out."

Community members stopped by the Uniplex on Saturday to drop off flowers and stuffed animals in honour of the victims. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Lozinski was told her good friend who plays defence for the team had died in the crash. On Saturday morning, she found out there was a misidentification and he was still alive. She said he is recovering in hospital in Saskatoon along with her other classmate. Fourteen people were injured in the crash.

"I literally thought he was dead. We all did. I don't even have words to explain it," she said.

Vigil all about family

Humboldt's city manager Joe Day said officials decided to open up the Uniplex to the public after a meeting.

That's also where the public vigil will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.

"I think, as part of the grieving process, it's important that the community and everyone who's supporting the community has an opportunity to come together," Day said.

The service is being planned by the city's ministerial group, made up of representatives from local churches.

Day said the mayor may say a few words, but no other speeches from politicians are on the agenda. He said the event will focus on the families.

"A lot of these families, they know each other through their sons so we want want to give them this opportunity ... and as many safe spaces where they can congregate together and really grieve as a group," Day said.

"We've set up some spaces where they can meet more privately."

About 20 grief counsellors from around the province will be at the building to support people in need.