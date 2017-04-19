RCMP say they will offer up more details this morning in Regina about a human smuggling case involving asylum seekers trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border into Saskatchewan.

U.S. border patrol officials confirm a number of people were taken into custody south of the border near North Portal, N.D., on Friday. The next day, Regina police said, they were asked to help search a house in the city.

RCMP have been tight-lipped about the incident, but said the charge was laid on Saturday. Police haven't said how many people were charged or who was the subject of the attempted smuggling.

A media conference was scheduled for Tuesday but was deferred to today. A spokesperson for the RCMP Integrated Organized Crime Unit was expected to speak today.

Sask. sees few refugee crossings

Droves of asylum seekers have been making their way north into Canada from the U.S. in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.

The border town of Emerson, Man., has seen many asylum seekers walk across the border, as the province provides legal help to refugees.

Saskatchewan, on the other hand, is currently one of four provinces that does not. Anyone claiming refugee status in Saskatchewan has to pay out of pocket.