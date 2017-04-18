RCMP say a human smuggling charge has been laid in relation to asylum seekers who were attempting to cross the U.S. border into Saskatchewan.

The RCMP has been tight-lipped about the incident but say the charge was laid on Saturday.

A press conference was scheduled for Tuesday but was deferred to Wednesday.

The RCMP has not said how many people were charged or who was the subject of the attempted smuggling. The asylum seekers were taken into custody by U.S. border authorities.

An officer with the RCMP Integrated Organized Crime Unit will be involved in the investigation.

Sask. sees few refugee border crossings

Droves of asylum seekers have been making their way north into Canada from the U.S. in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.

The border town of Emerson, Man., has seen many asylum seekers walk across the border, as the province provides legal aid to refugees.

Saskatchewan, on the other hand, is currently one of four provinces that does not. Anyone claiming refugee status in Saskatchewan has to pay out of pocket.